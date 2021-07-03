Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $286.50 Million Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,846,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 56,969 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Air Lease worth $286,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.65. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

