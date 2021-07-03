Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 80,683 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,257,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Bunge were worth $258,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

Shares of BG stock opened at $79.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $92.38.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

