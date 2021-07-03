Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,919,099 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 125,827 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.93% of MasTec worth $273,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 84.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MasTec currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

MTZ stock opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.71. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.81 and a 12-month high of $122.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

