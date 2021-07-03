Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,034 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,869,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,034 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $304,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10,764.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 390,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after acquiring an additional 386,445 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 32.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,929 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $38.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

