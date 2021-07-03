Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 109,034 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,869,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 109,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.83% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $304,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 35.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,953 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.63.

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $36.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.81. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of $14.85 and a 1 year high of $38.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3855 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

