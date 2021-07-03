Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,953 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,953 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $263,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 869.9% in the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 20,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 28,171 shares during the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $225.60 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.29 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.76. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

