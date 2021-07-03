Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $128.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.31.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.20 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.89%.

In other news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 162.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

