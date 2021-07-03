DNB Markets Downgrades A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of AMKBY stock opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $15.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, research analysts expect that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

