DOC.COM (MTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3,077.00

DOC.COM (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, DOC.COM has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DOC.COM has a market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $3,077.00 worth of DOC.COM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DOC.COM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DOC.COM Profile

MTC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. DOC.COM’s total supply is 783,285,021 coins and its circulating supply is 765,839,062 coins. The official message board for DOC.COM is cryptomaa.com/coin/MTC . The official website for DOC.COM is doc.com . DOC.COM’s official Twitter account is @Docademic

According to CryptoCompare, “The DOCADEMIC PLATFORM is a single globally-sourced healthcare service platform for the public that begins with free Human Doctor-AI assisted Video Telemedicine service (Docademic App) already in use in 20 countries by thousands of users and an associated suite of AI assisted tools and social network for the medical community (Docademic for Doctors). Combined, these produce the highest level of free basic quality healthcare allowing any individual to access the benefits and knowledge of healthcare. A universal native Token: the Medical Token Currency, MTC is the fuel that will power all services DOCADEMIC provides. “

Buying and Selling DOC.COM

