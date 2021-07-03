DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCU opened at $278.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.49 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.36.

In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total transaction of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,135 shares of company stock worth $17,117,277 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

