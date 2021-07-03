Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Position Cut by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $142,597,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Dollar General by 19.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dollar General by 4.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,737,000 after acquiring an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $218.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,084,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,563. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

