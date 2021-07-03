DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) PT Raised to $215.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on DASH. Evercore ISI started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an in-line rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded DoorDash from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.33.

DASH stock opened at $182.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.69. DoorDash has a fifty-two week low of $110.13 and a fifty-two week high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $59.60 billion and a PE ratio of -24.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that DoorDash will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 22,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total transaction of $3,905,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $2,476,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,141,694 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,354,930 in the last quarter. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASH. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $126,430,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $734,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

