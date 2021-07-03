DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 target price on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:DRD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.65. 132,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,088. DRDGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $8.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $920.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

