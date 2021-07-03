DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 433.30 ($5.66). DS Smith shares last traded at GBX 427.30 ($5.58), with a volume of 2,205,557 shares trading hands.

SMDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 509 ($6.65) to GBX 557 ($7.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on DS Smith from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DS Smith has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 407.83 ($5.33).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 424.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.26, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of £5.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.30.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.10 ($0.11) per share. This is a positive change from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

