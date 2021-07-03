DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $301,445.00

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $13.96 million and $301,445.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for about $13.43 or 0.00039949 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 21.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,479,512 coins and its circulating supply is 1,038,959 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

