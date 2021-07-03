Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 118.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.