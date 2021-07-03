Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 68.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,156 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 165,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after acquiring an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Duke Realty by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 948,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,894,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 191,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 355,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,229,000 after buying an additional 51,797 shares during the period. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 22,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.91. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

