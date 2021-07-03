Dynamic (DYN) Reaches Market Cap of $8.86 Million

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 22.9% lower against the dollar. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $8.86 million and $70.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00001670 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,518.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,208.92 or 0.06399209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $506.07 or 0.01466073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.91 or 0.00402421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.35 or 0.00163252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.59 or 0.00621679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.78 or 0.00425219 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006944 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00340706 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,380,761 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Duality Blockchain Solutions is a cryptocurrency project focused on providing enterprise-focused products based on blockchain technology. Duality Blockchain Solutions provides two public blockchains, Dynamic and Sequence. Dynamic is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Argon2d algorithm. It uses p2p technology over Tor & Clearnet to operate securely and privately. “

Buying and Selling Dynamic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

