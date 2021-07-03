Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 4,474 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 162.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Insperity were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,658,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Insperity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 143,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,336,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.39. Insperity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 271.01%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

In other Insperity news, COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,563,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,208 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $487,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,706.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,491 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

