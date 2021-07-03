Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 20,209 Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 20,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,449,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,386,000 after buying an additional 722,470 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,721,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,693,000 after buying an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 29.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,897,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,643,000 after buying an additional 2,038,699 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,150,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after buying an additional 292,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 72.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,911,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,648,000 after buying an additional 2,065,891 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Shares of PBA stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.04. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.51%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

