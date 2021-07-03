Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,488 Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,113 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $63,122,000 after acquiring an additional 104,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 693.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 897,660 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $178,679,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SE opened at $273.70 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $297.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. New Street Research initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.46.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

