Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 6,613 Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 63.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,971 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services stock opened at $29.20 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.00 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.21%. Research analysts forecast that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.71%.

PRIM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

