Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,059 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 524,668 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 395.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 133,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after acquiring an additional 60,596 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

JAZZ opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $103.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

