E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.30 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.50 ($13.53) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) target price on shares of E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. E.On currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €11.12 ($13.09).

E.On stock opened at €9.87 ($11.62) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.13. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

