E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Down 45.6% in June

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,300 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the May 31st total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of analysts have commented on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.75. 24,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,710. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.30. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $12.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that E.On will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. E.On’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

