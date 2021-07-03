Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 1,949,459 Shares of Stock

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $87,472,225.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.36 on Friday. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a one year low of $13.61 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,150,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 42.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Fearnley Fonds raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

