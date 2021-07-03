Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of ETJ stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.17. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $11.63.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

