Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.54.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

