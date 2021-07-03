Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.081 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $14.54.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
