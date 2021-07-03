Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,807,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,154,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 350,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,498,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167,766 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000.

NYSE:EFR traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.17. The stock had a trading volume of 78,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,640. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 12-month low of $11.09 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a $0.0813 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

