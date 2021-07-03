Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 134.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Ecolab by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ECL stock opened at $210.80 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $230.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

