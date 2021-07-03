Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Edenred from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edenred in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

OTCMKTS EDNMY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,691. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.60. Edenred has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.329 per share. This is a positive change from Edenred’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%.

About Edenred

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket AlimentaciÃ³n, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, Ticket CESU, and Ticket Plus; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket ServiÃ§os, Ticket Car, and UTA.

