Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.79 and a 52 week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $2,121,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

