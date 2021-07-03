Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.89

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.89 and last traded at $21.06, with a volume of 2008 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewise Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.75.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $975,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

