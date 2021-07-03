Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 338.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,652 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after buying an additional 30,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDIT. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Editas Medicine has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

