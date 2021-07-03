Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.380-$0.410 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.80 million-$40.80 million.

Educational Development stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $106.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 34.84% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

