Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) and SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Elastic and SecureWorks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elastic 0 2 17 0 2.89 SecureWorks 2 3 0 0 1.60

Elastic presently has a consensus price target of $168.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.10%. SecureWorks has a consensus price target of $14.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.54%. Given Elastic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Elastic is more favorable than SecureWorks.

Profitability

This table compares Elastic and SecureWorks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elastic -21.27% -23.15% -11.58% SecureWorks -3.71% 0.15% 0.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.6% of Elastic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of SecureWorks shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.2% of Elastic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 86.5% of SecureWorks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Elastic and SecureWorks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elastic $608.49 million 22.05 -$129.43 million ($1.32) -111.07 SecureWorks $561.03 million 3.07 -$21.90 million ($0.01) -2,064.00

SecureWorks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Elastic. SecureWorks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elastic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Elastic has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SecureWorks has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SecureWorks beats Elastic on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The company's Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. It also provides software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, workplace search, logging, metrics, application performance management, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. Elastic N.V. has a strategic partnership with Confluent, Inc. to enhance existing product integrations and jointly develop new capabilities that helps users to combine the benefits of the Elastic Stack and Kafka. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

SecureWorks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services. Its solutions enable organizations to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond rapidly to security breaches, and identify emerging threats. The company sells its solutions primarily through its direct sales organization, as well as through referral agents, regional value-added resellers, and trade associations. It serves customers in a range of industries, including financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. SecureWorks Corp. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

