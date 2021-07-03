Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Shares Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) by 127.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,211 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $5,701,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $876,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $1,976,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 1,980.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 545,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 518,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Aegis upped their target price on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrameccanica Vehicles has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

SOLO traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 4,379,984 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,552,649. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 9,235.79% and a negative return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

