Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $240.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilly boasts a solid portfolio of new drugs in diabetes, autoimmune diseases and cancer. Lilly’s revenue growth is being driven by higher demand for drugs like Trulicity, Taltz, and others. Lilly has some intriguing pipeline assets for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's that boost its growth potential beyond 2025. It also received rapid emergency approvals for COVID-19 antibody cocktail drug. It is regularly adding promising new pipeline assets through business development deals. However, generic competition for several drugs, rising pricing pressure in the United States mainly on key drug Trulicity, and price cuts in some international markets like China, Japan and Europe are some top-line headwinds. The stock has outperformed the industry this year so far. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.07.

NYSE LLY opened at $233.96 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $239.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $224.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,859,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

