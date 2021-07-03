Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ ESBK opened at $14.43 on Friday. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a market cap of $50.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.96.

Get Elmira Savings Bank alerts:

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elmira Savings Bank

Elmira Savings Bank provides financial services to consumers and businesses. It offers savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, and NOW accounts; certificates of deposit; residential and commercial real estate, construction, commercial loans, as well as consumer loans, comprising of installment loans, overdraft line of credit, and home equity loans; and mortgage loans secured by first and second liens on one-to-four family residences.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Elmira Savings Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elmira Savings Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.