Energi Market Cap Achieves $60.72 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00004146 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $60.72 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Energi alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00033085 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00266196 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00036938 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006490 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 42,379,585 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.