Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 112.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after acquiring an additional 756,853 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,649,000 after acquiring an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,772. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,517 shares of company stock valued at $26,011,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

