Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $202.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ENPH. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $49.15 and a one year high of $229.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 85,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,476,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,517 shares of company stock worth $26,011,347. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,308,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,382,000 after buying an additional 756,853 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,255,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,649,000 after purchasing an additional 83,410 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 914,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,271,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares during the period. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

