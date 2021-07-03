Enrique N. Mayor-Mora Sells 12,031 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Stock

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $1,563,308.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $133.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

Get CarMax alerts:

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at about $523,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in CarMax by 1,910.9% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 82,340 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.