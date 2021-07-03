Entain’s (GMVHF) Buy Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GMVHF. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Monday, April 12th. AlphaValue raised Entain to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

GMVHF stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.77. Entain has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.92.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

