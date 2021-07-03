Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Stake Increased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) by 580.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,514 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.34% of Epizyme worth $2,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Epizyme by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,591,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 153,464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $2,364,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epizyme during the first quarter valued at $3,237,000. Frazier Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 739,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,933 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 11.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 847,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 86,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

EPZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Epizyme in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Epizyme from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

NASDAQ EPZM opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. Epizyme, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $16.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,139.03% and a negative return on equity of 143.20%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 442.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

