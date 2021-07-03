Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $864.48.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $800.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $757.72. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $839.77. The firm has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.35, for a total value of $711,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,708,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last ninety days. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

