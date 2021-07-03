Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Lithium Americas Corp.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lithium Americas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.11 for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Spec Overweight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.03.

NYSE:LAC opened at $14.55 on Thursday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $4.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -44.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 98.92, a current ratio of 98.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.24.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lithium Americas by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,782,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,641,000 after buying an additional 526,445 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 900,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 293,607 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 238.8% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 860,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after buying an additional 606,309 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 777.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 836,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,487,000 after buying an additional 740,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

