Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 84.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 55,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,119 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $338,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 644,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 174,216 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETRN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.28.

NYSE:ETRN opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $379.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

