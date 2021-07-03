Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

EBKDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Erste Group Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

OTCMKTS EBKDY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.46. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $21.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.82.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Erste Group Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

