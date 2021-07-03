Etrion (TSE:ETX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Etrion Co. (TSE:ETX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.42. Etrion shares last traded at C$0.42, with a volume of 4,598 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$138.65 million and a PE ratio of 4.72.

Etrion (TSE:ETX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Etrion Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etrion Corporation operates as an independent power producer that develops, builds, owns, and operates power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of net installed solar capacity and 45 megawatts of solar parks under construction in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities.

